Ariana Grande's Twilight Zone Halloween Party Is Guaranteed to Spook You

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 11:46 AM

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

You've just crossed over into the Twilight Zone. 

Ariana Grande took a cue from the spooktacular series for her Halloween party on Thursday. 

The 26-year-old singer went all out for the party, too. For starters, she had a killer costume. The Grammy winner transformed into the woman from the episode "Eye of the Beholder." The décor was also over-the-top. From the eerie entrance to the scary skeleton figures, the "7 rings" star didn't miss a single detail. There were also contortionists, magicians and more. 

The artist invited several of her celebrity pals to the big bash, including Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Blackpink's Jennie. Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, was there, as well. The guests danced the night away to a live band and sipped on fiery drinks.

It certainly was a celebratory time for Grande. In addition to enjoying the fun and festive holiday party, she released the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.

To see more photos of the big bash, check out the gallery.

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

An Eerie Entrance

Come on in...if you dare.

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

A Scary Choice

Which would you choose?

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

A Spooky Guest

Just look at that costume!

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

A Fiery Drink

Cheers!

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

A Live Band

This party was so good...it was scary.

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

A Star-Studded Group

Everybody say cheese!

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

An Out-of-This-World Look

Frankie, is that you?

Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram

A Spooktacular Host

Here's hoping we get an invite next year!

Happy Halloween!

