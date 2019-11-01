by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 11:00 AM
New season of 90 Day Fiancé, new couples, new drama. And E! News has a sneak peek of the season seven premiere.
In the video above, meet Robert, a 41-year-old from Florida, and Anny, a 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic. The two met online through a mutual friend of Facebook.
"The first time I saw her photo, I was like, ‘Yo, shorty is poppin'. She's lit,'" Robert says in the exclusive preview.
They first started chit chatting about the usual things and got to know each other, which Robert says gave way to video chatting. Almost instantly, Robert says he wanted to meet Anny in person. So, to accomplish that goal he booked a cruise that got him to the Dominican Republic. But here's the catch: he only had a day there.
"Anny and I only spent 8 hours together, but it was the best 8 hours in my life," Robert says. "So, right then int here I was like, ‘I had to have this shorty, so I asked her to marry me.'"
The proposal was, naturally, spontaneous. He didn't even have a ring. The two had been chatting for six months before they met, and Robert knows there will be those who pass judgement. "For people who think this is crazy I say, ‘What the hell, mind your business.' I don't listen to what nobody says, I go with my heart and my mind," he says.
Robert applied for the K-1 visa and it was approved, so now he's going to see Anny in person for the first time since the Dominican Republic.
"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," he says.
Now, Robert is ready to do everything he can to make Anny happy in the United States, but with a full-time job and a 4-year-old son to take care of, he hasn't been able to even get her an engagement ring.
Meet the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé season seven couples below.
TLC
Emily packed up and move to Russia to teach English after finishing college. During a visit to a gym, she spotted Sasha, who became her trainer and she his tutor. After their romance ensued, Emily learned Sasha has a son with each of his two ex-wives. And then Emily became pregnant. Now, they've got plans to move to America and start their family together.
TLC
After meeting online and then in person in Finland, the romance between these two heated up. Blake was prepared to propose during his second trip, but his friends and family are wary, especially after learning Jasmin's sister won the green card lottery and is already in Los Angeles.
TLC
Tania planned to go to South Africa to meet a man from a dating app, but when that didn't work out she still went…and met bartender Syngin. She went home with him that night and ended up staying for months. However, the two are not always on the same page about their future, add that to the stress of living in a shed at Tania's mother's shed and the road to marriage is quite bumpy.

TLC
This couple met on social media and talked every day for six months, finally meeting when Robert took a cruise with a stopover in the Dominican Republic. Within hours of first meeting, they were engaged...without an engagement ring.
TLC
Anna, a full-time mom of three, but when Mursel connected with her online over their love of beekeeping, they started talking, despite the language barrier, a romance blossomed. After meeting in Turkey, Mursel proposed on social media. But his family doesn't know she's a mom and wouldn't approve of her having children out of wedlock.
TLC
Michael met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia. They say there was an instant attraction and fell in love. When Juliana's tourist visa was denied, they turned to the K1 process to continue life together. But Juliana has only seen pieces of Michael's life, now she gets the full picture, including kids and an ex-wife. Is she ready to settle down and realize his financial support has limits? Can she deal with his skeptical family?

TLC
After Mike's friend met and married a woman from Ukraine, Mike's pal and his new bride played matchmaker and connected him with Natalie. On their second meeting, Mike proposed. But she's a city girl, he's rustic guy and they differ on church-going practices.
90 Day Fiancé season seven premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. on TLC.
