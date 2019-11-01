New season of 90 Day Fiancé, new couples, new drama. And E! News has a sneak peek of the season seven premiere.

In the video above, meet Robert, a 41-year-old from Florida, and Anny, a 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic. The two met online through a mutual friend of Facebook.

"The first time I saw her photo, I was like, ‘Yo, shorty is poppin'. She's lit,'" Robert says in the exclusive preview.

They first started chit chatting about the usual things and got to know each other, which Robert says gave way to video chatting. Almost instantly, Robert says he wanted to meet Anny in person. So, to accomplish that goal he booked a cruise that got him to the Dominican Republic. But here's the catch: he only had a day there.