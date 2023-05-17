What Really Happened to Princess Diana—and Why Prince Harry Worries So Much for Meghan Markle's Safety

Watch : Prince Harry's Memoir Ghostwriter Reveals Late Night Argument

Prince Harry has never been shy when it comes to his feelings about the paparazzi who followed the Mercedes carrying Princess Diana into Paris' Ponte de l'Alma tunnel and stood around snapping photos of the tangled wreckage after the car had slammed into a pillar.

"I think one of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people that chased her through into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her, while she was still dying on the back seat of the car," he said in the 2017 BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days. And those that "caused the accident, instead of helping, were taking photographs of her dying on the back seat. And then those photographs made their way back to news desks in this country."

All of which factored into Harry's ongoing distrust and distaste for the British press—as well as the fear that a similar fate might befall his own wife, Meghan Markle. But instead of time assuaging his concerns as they settled into life as the Duke of Duchess of Sussex following their 2018 wedding, the couple uprooted their young family and left the U.K. for California in 2020, the step back heard round the world.

"I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mom," Harry shared in the 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan. "I didn't want history to repeat itself."

And while the change of scenery was meant to temper their fears for their safety, privacy and security have remained the hottest topic for the couple, a circumstance that isn't likely to change soon following news that they were involved, according to their rep, in a "near-catastrophic car chase" with "highly aggressive paparazzi" in New York City on the night of May 16.