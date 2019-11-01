Saoirse Kennedy Hill's Cause of Death Revealed

The late Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, who passed away this summer, died of a drug overdose, Massachusetts officials have determined.

The 22-year-old socialite was found unresponsive at at the Kennedy family's compound in Hyannis Port on August 1 and was then rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Saoirse, the only daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Hill and the granddaughter of 91-year-old family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, had methadone (a narcotic pain reliever), fluoxetine (the antidepressant Prozac), norfluoxetine, diazepam (the anti-anxiety drug Valium), nordiazepam and alcohol in her system when she died, the Barnstable Town Clerk's office confirmed to E! News on Friday.

After Soairse's death, a 2016 op-ed she penned for her high school student newspaper made headlines. In the piece, titled "Mental Illness at Deerfield," she opened up about suffering from depression. She also revealed that she was the victim of sexual misconduct and that she attempted suicide.

"Although I was mostly a happy child, I suffered bouts of deep sadness that felt like a heavy boulder on my chest," she wrote. "These bouts would come and go, but they did not outwardly affect me until I was a new sophomore at Deerfield."