It's over for Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty.

While many fans were shocked by the Bachelor in Paradise couple's split, a source told E! News the relationship had been "extremely rocky" and that the two had been "trying to make things work for the last month."

"They were supposed to permanently move in together in LA, and that never happened," the insider claimed. "They really haven't spent much time together in the same place since getting back from Paradise, and it made them rethink the whole situation. They grew apart, and once they came down from the post-vacation high, they realized they were rushing their relationship. They still love each other but felt it was best to call off the engagement for now."

Burnett and Haggerty announced the breakup via Instagram on Thursday.

"What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another," the season six celebs wrote. "Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."