Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Celebrate "Baby Kazee's First" Halloween

by kelli boyle | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 9:10 AM
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have a lot to celebrate this holiday season!
The couple are expecting their first child together and the family got extra spooky last night to celebrate the little one's first Halloween. Dewan dressed in black and white skeleton pajamas that featured a baby skeleton overtop her growing baby bump, and yes, it's as cute as it sounds.
"This is Halloween!" she captioned her Boomerang. Proud papa-to-be Kazee—who celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday—also posted a photo of Dewan in the sweet costume on his Instagram. "Things that go 'bump' in the night!" he captioned the post. "My 44th Happy Halloween and Baby Kazee's first! Thank you all for the birthday wishes yesterday. Best. Birthday. Ever."
The ghoulish PJs weren't just adorable—they also glowed in the dark! Dewan—who is due in March—posted a shot of her outfit to her Instagram Story on Thursday night, saying "She glows!" in the caption.
Her skeletal PJs were just one of the the star's many Halloween costumes. The Gracefully You author revealed on her Instagram Story that she and daughter Everly Tatum, 6, dressed as angels for a school event.
Leading up to the spooky holiday, Dewan gushed over her boyfriend in a loving birthday Instagram post.
"The world became a better place the day you were born," the Flirty Dancing host wrote on Wednesday. "Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you. Happy birthday @stevekazee!"
It was definitely a happy and celebratory week at the Dewan-Kazee house!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?