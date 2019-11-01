Cardi B’s Poison Ivy Costume Is Her Most NSFW Look Yet

That girl is poison…

Leave it to Cardi B to deliver the year's sexiest Halloween costume. For spooky season 2019, the "Money" rapper went as Poison Ivy. Transforming into the villainous comic book character required quite the transformation, which included a cascading scarlet wig, a leaf-adorned bustier and tons of green latex.

Plenty of celebs have tried their hand at a Poison Ivy costume, but none were as sexy as Cardi's. The Rhythm + Flow star put her own twist on the DC villain by opting for latex gloves and thigh-high boots and leaf-shaped eyebrow jewels.

What really sets her costume apart from the others is her bottoms—or, lack of bottoms. Staying true to the character, Cardi rocked a leaf thong that put her curves on full display.

Wondering what a leaf thong looks like? The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared pictures of her costume on Instagram for all to see. "MONEY IVY," she captioned one picture, leaving room for a pun in her second post: "That girl is Poison." And, in true Cardi fashion, she also posted a video of herself twerking in her costume.