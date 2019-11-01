Halloween 2019 has officially come to a close, but not before Ellen DeGenerescould get in one last scare!

During Friday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host kept her hilarious Halloween tradition alive by having show producer Andy Lassner—aka "Average Andy"—escort Lizzo through a maze of terrifying sights. Andy, of course, absolutely hates being scared, but Lizzo wasn't afraid as they stepped into "Pandora's Cabinet of Curiosity" house at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

"I'm 100% that scary ass bitch," the "Truth Hurts" singer said before entering the ghoulish venue. It didn't take long for that confidence to turn into straight-up fear, though, as a demon jumped out and scared the pair right in the middle of their pep talk. From that point on, Lizzo was feeling scared as hell.

"Thank you, Jesus!" she quipped, trying to pray her way through. Then, when a werewolf jumped out at them and they had nowhere to turn, the superstar did what she does best: she twerked her way out. Lizzo grabbed Andy by the sides and bravely chanted, "Get yo ass out the way!"