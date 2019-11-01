It takes two...to pull off an epic getup on October 31st.

This year, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka took their Halloween costumes to another level by dressing up as Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen. Sporting long blonde wigs and oversized black dresses, Neil and David transformed themselves into the beloved twins for Heidi Klum's famous annual Halloween party. Not exactly your traditional couple's costume, but the pair totally pulled it off!

To really solidify the look, the parents of two underwent some serious glam. They both opted for a contoured look, a nude lip and false eyelashes to channel the former Full House stars. Neil and David even nailed Mary-Kate and Ashley's red carpet pose perfectly, flashing the cameras a serious smize as the twin duo usually does.

Fans of Neil and David know that they always go all out for Halloween. In fact, this is their second costume for the year. Channeling famous artists throughout history, the How I Met Your Mother alum and the professional chef went as Vincent Van Gogh and Salvador Dali.