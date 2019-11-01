Showtime\
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 10:00 AM
Showtime\
Prison's gonna be hard on any relationship, but it's hard to tell if it had a good or bad effect on one particular couple.
Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are back together when Shameless returns next week, and E! News has your first look at how things have been going for them while they've been locked up as cellmates. There's stabbing involved, and quite a few insults, but there's also some cuddling? Genuinely, it's hard to tell if they're closer than ever or...not.
"You remember when we first got here? We had fun together," Ian says at the beginning of the clip. It seems like maybe Mickey doesn't, and later they seem to be breaking things off.
"You're not dumping me, I'm dumping you! Where's the shiv?" Mickey asks.
Watch the sneak peek below!
Monaghan had announced his exit from the show earlier in season nine, but then decided to return for season 10 when he felt that he had gotten to a place "both creatively and financially where [he] felt comfortable coming back," much of which had to do with the story.
Back when his return had just been announced, Monaghan said he had some high hopes for the future of the character.
"I think that now we've really torn him down, I think it would be really interesting to see him, instead of just looking for a relationship or resolving relationship conflict to instead be working on himself and focusing in that capacity," he said. "So I'd like to see something outside just him searching and being single and hooking up with people, that kind of stuff."
When we last saw Ian in season nine, he had gone to prison, and discovered that his cellmate was his ex-boyfriend, Mickey, restarting a beautiful if rocky love story that looks like it's still pretty darn rocky in season 10.
Shameless returns Sunday, November 10 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?