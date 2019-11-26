by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
When it comes to Bachelor Nation couples, it's hard not to think of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.
The Bachelor in Paradise stars remain madly in love after enjoying their fairy-tale wedding this past August. And in between recording their iHeartRadio podcasts including Almost Famous and Help! I Suck at Dating, the newlyweds were able to compile a gift guide exclusively for E! News.
"I'm really looking forward to our first Christmas as husband and wife. We like just relaxing at home with our families and dogs and snuggling while watching Christmas movies," Ashley shared with E! News exclusively. "It's such a cozy and romantic time of year. I'm excited to drink hot chocolate, put the fireplace on and get the Christmas tree up in LA, it makes our apartment so homey."
Without further ado, take a look at the fabulous gifts these two lovebirds picked to ensure your holiday is not the most dramatic season ever.
"This is obviously my No. 1 gift this holiday season," Jared told E! News. "Lucy & Clark is a children's book Ashley and I wrote that is loosely based on our love story. We hope from reading this book that kids can feel a little more comfortable making friends at the playground and at their school."
"I started using this LED light mask a year ago and now it's one of my favorite, most effective tools in my beauty routine," Ashley revealed. "My favorite settings are red for collagen production and wrinkle prevention, blue for killing acne causing bacteria, and yellow for lymphatic drainage for your most contoured, de-puffed face. My mom wants me to get her one for Christmas."
"We have a Blanquil at home and its changed the lounging game for me," Jared shared. "Having weight on me while lounging is now a necessity when on the couch. I sleep better with it as well and it's sooo comfortable."
"If you're buying a gift for a foodie who lives in NYC, LA, Vegas, Boston or Chicago, get them a gift card for Eataly," Ashley suggested. "Eataly consists of a grocery store, restaurants and food kiosks comprised of mostly imported Italian foods, including flour which is so key. A lot of people with a gluten intolerance don't have a reaction when eating pasta made of Italian flour. I only buy pasta, cheese and olive oil from Eataly these days."
"I know I said you should personalize your gifts," Jared joked. "However, if it's for someone you don't know that well get a gift card! This way they can buy whatever they want with it and don't have to throw away a perfectly good sweater you bought them that they'll never wear."
"I've been obsessed with the Khloe Kardahian co-owned clothing line since it came out two years ago," Ashley gushed. "These jeans are perfect for the ladies in your life that have an hourglass or pear shape...I personally love the 'Good Curve' styles. My favorites are listed here and buying through that link you can get 20% off everything and free shipping on orders over $100."
"We love Man Crates and the crate with NFL glasses and coasters. It's great for the guy who hosts football Sunday at his house," the couple shared with us. "It'll also be the most fun he has opening any present this year. Guys literally get a crow bar to break this thing open." Receive an extra discount when you go through Ashley or Jared's pages.
"This is obviously predicated if the person drinks alcohol or not," Jared said. "If they do, get them a bottle of liquor they like! Red wine, white wine, gin, scotch, whatever they like! A bottle of wine or alcohol isn't cheap and is always much appreciated!"
"I've been going to Olga Lorencin's skincare clinic in Beverly Hills to get facials once a month for the past two years. I've seen my skin transform. It's so much less irritated and I no longer have any of those little bumps that so often pop up along the chin/jawline area and cheeks," Ashley shared with us. "To get the Olga treatment anywhere in the country, get one of her facials in a box. I use that kit and the Deep Detox Facial in A Box and have turned so many friends on to the at-home treatment...INCLUDING my dad!! He admitted his skin felt much different after I gave him a facial with it."
Bonus: Use her coupon code "ASHLEYI" for a discount.
"I like giving experiences as a Christmas gift," Jared revealed. "Sometimes when I buy a bunch of random gifts for my family, it's as expensive as me buying them two tickets to a concert to their favorite band/musician."
"EMBARK is a DNA test for dogs. It's basically like 23 and Me for dogs," Ashley explained. "Last year, I gave one to my parents and my sister-in-law gave one to us. This is the perfect gift for anyone who has adopted a dog and they don't know they kind of mixed breed their dog is. They're now a sponsor of the Almost Famous podcast and you can use our code ALMOST FAMOUS for 15% off [through their site]."
There's more shopping to do. See more 2019 Holiday Gift Guides from your favorite reality stars.
Watch E!'s Christmas Day marathon of It's a Wonderful Life Wednesday, Dec. 25 starting at 6 a.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?