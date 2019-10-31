Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
That's a wrap!
Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig are calling it quits after nine years of marriage the star confirmed on his Instagram. After reports have swirled about the reasons for their split, Ian decided to release his own sentiments about the end of his marriage in his own words.
"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," he shared on his page. "With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids."
Ian's choosing to focus on the well-being of his little girls. "It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational," he continued. "Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls."
This is Ian's second marriage. He was previously married to Nikki Schieler for 5 years, and this is Erin's first marriage. The pair share two daughters together MIA, 8, and Penna, 6. Erin also took to her own Instagram page to share her thoughts and announce the divorce in her own way.
"I mean, it is kind of hard to choose an announcing your divorce picture, so i just went with my favorite one of myself?" she captioned a picture of herself on the beach drinking coffee. "After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful. The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding. Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time."
