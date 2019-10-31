Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Baby Archie's Nickname

It's a very special Halloween for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

As the royal couple prepares to celebrate their first spooky holiday as parents, fans are receiving a treat of their own thanks to a brand-new social media post.

On Thursday afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished everyone a "Happy Halloween" on Instagram. At the same time, they may have just revealed one of their nicknames for Archie Harrison.

"Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!" the post read.

Yes, you read that right! Prince Harry and Meghan totally call their baby a little pumpkin.