Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Break Up After 11 Years of Marriage

Watch : Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth To Divorce

It's over between Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband, a former CAA talent agent, have split after more than 11 years of marriage, they shared on March 24.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

The news comes two days before what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary, with a source telling E! News that the split is "amicable."

"There is no drama, no event or reason," the insider says. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child. You will see them out there co-parenting together."