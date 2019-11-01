by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 6:05 AM
Back and better than ever!
While Heidi Klum has been a supermodel for decades, gracing runways and fashion shows around the globe, she's also the host of one of the hottest parties in Hollywood. Every Oct. 31, celebs are treated to a night of fun and mystique at the supermodel's annual Halloween bash. This year is no different.
In usual Heidi style, she pulled out all the stops and spared no expense when it came to her party. The 46-year-old dressed as an unrecognizable, bloody alien, who seemed to have abducted astronaut Tom Kaulitz during his mission in space. Not that her husband is complaining!
Of course, Heidi is known for her jaw dropping looks. This year she already unveiled one of her many costumes, a dazzling firework look which would make Katy Perry proud. Who could forget her showstopping 2017 costume when she dressed as Princess Fiona from Shrek.
If you're going to throw a party, you've got to show everyone how it's done. This year, celebs—including Mariah Carey, Maluma, Jonathan Van Ness and more—showed up in full-force rocking everything from classic costumes to unique and one of a kind ensembles for the big event, sponsored by Amazon Prime Video and Svedka Vodka.
Scroll through the gallery below to see all of this year's incredible costumes.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
We'll be having nightmares thanks to the Queen of Halloween's gory, out-of-this-world getup.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Seems like her husband's space mission did not pan out as planned.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The duo are totally two-of-a-kind as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Is Cats still casting? Asking for a friend...
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Be kind, rewind! The Queer Eye star and Harrington are bringing Blockbuster back from the dead.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
She may be the Christmas Queen, but the singer knows how to rock out for Halloween too.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The Suite Life of...Princess Mononoke! The couple arrive as anime characters Ashitaka and San.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The superstar makes a (spooky) scene on the carpet.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Who needs breakfast at Tiffany's when you can take the coffee and pastry to go?
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Allow the Sports Illustrated star to take you under the sea.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The musician puts his on spin on American Gothic.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Gamora, is that you? The model assembles her best Avengers costume.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The supermodel channels Milla Jovovich's Leeloo from 1997's The Fifth Element.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Look familiar? This duo are clearly inspired by Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
She slays as Natalie Portman's stripper from 2004's Closer.
We can't wait to see how she tops herself next year!
