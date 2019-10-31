See Every Kardashian-Jenner Costume From Halloween 2019

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 2:00 PM
We dare you: Try to keep up with the Kardashians this Halloween.
As your favorite celebrities celebrate the spooky holiday, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are going all out in the costume department.
Whether attending the hottest Hollywood party or visiting the local pumpkin patch, this famous family is celebrating in style.
If you're looking for adorable shots of True Thompson dressed up as an Ooompa Loompa, you found it. Hoping to admire Kylie Jenner's Little Mermaid costume with Jessica Rich heels? We're definitely highlighting the head-to-toe look. As for Kim's Legally Blonde outfit? It's better than the bend and snap.
And perhaps the best part is trick or treating hasn't even started yet. In other words, the Halloween fun is just beginning.
Take a look at how the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are celebrating Halloween in our gallery below. And keep checking throughout the day!
You never know what spooky—or epic—looks will pop up in an around Calabasas, Calif.
When it's time for Halloween, Khloe Kardashian never picks out just one outfit for her daughter.
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's daughters get into the holiday spirit at school.
"Oompa loompa doompety da If you're not greedy, you will go far," Khloe Kardashian shared as her daughter explored a candy store. "You will live in happiness too Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do Doompety do."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Ariel grew up," the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared with her followers when paying tribute to The Little Mermaid.
Boo at the pumpkin patch! Everywhere she goes this month, True dressed for the festive holiday.
Paging Elle Woods! Someone stole your Legally Blonde look.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Remember that infamous kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? This Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF sure do.
"SwanLake with TuTu," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram when revealing her daughter's first Halloween look for 2019. "You know I have many more to share."
When your BFF hosts a Playboy party, you "pull up" in style.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
