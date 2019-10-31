In recent days, Kylie has also dressed up as a Playboy Bunny and as Disney's Ariel the Little Mermaid.

She also recently dressed her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster as a miniature version of herself at the 2019 Met Gala.

In her interview with V, Kylie said the day her little girl was born was the best day of her life, adding, "but I'll also never forget the day when I launched Kylie Cosmetics. Both my babies!"

When asked if she would like to learn anything from a crystal ball, she said, "I don't think I could handle seeing Stormi as a teenager, so probably where Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin would be? I have so many ideas for the future of my brands, but it would be cool to see how its shaped out in the future."

She also gave a shout-out to her mother, saying, "I'm most grateful for Kris Jenner! I wouldn't be where I am today without her support, love and guidance and I definitely wouldn't have ever had the courage to launch a business without her help."