Go Inside Dwayne Johnson's $9.5 Million Georgia Estate

Dwayne Johnson has a new home.

According to TMZ, The Rock purchased a home in Georgia earlier this month. The mega mansion is 14,791 square feet and has eight bedrooms. So, there's plenty of room for all of the actor's family and friends.

The French country manor also has several luxurious features. Take the living room, for instance. The space offers gorgeous walnut floors, a stunning stone fireplace, beautiful ceiling beams and a classy chandelier. The area then flows into the kitchen, which features charming wood cabinets, a massive island and high-end appliances.

But that's not all. There's also a beautiful library with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. So whether, the Jungle Cruise star needs to review a script or check his emails, he has a place to go. In addition, there are several bathrooms, including one with its own fireplace and giant tub. Still not impressed? There's also a magnificent wine cellar.