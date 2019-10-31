Let's Officially End the Ghastly Debate: Casper vs. Thackery Binx

Chocolate or vanilla. Dogs or cats. Casper or Thackery.

OK, so that last one might not be as universal a question to define a person, but for young people who came of age in the '90s, it's arguably one of the most important as Casper (Devon Sawa) and Thackery Binx (Sean Murray), the respective ghosts from 1995's Casper and 1993's Hocus Pocus would become two of the most unexpected heartthrobs of the decade. And their allure continues decades later.

Over the years, there's been countless headlines about Thackery being a "colonial crush," writers dissecting the fact that one of their earliest crushes was a cat and a ghost literally leading to their sexual awakening.

Seeing as how Halloween was the day both Casper and Thackery briefly appeared in their their human form, we decided to pit them against one another and finally end the debate. Welcome to Confusing and Weird Halloween Teen Crushes Thunderdome, let's officially meet our competitors: