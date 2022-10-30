Casper vs. Thackery Binx: Let's End This Ghastly Debate Once and For All

Watch : Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique

Chocolate or vanilla? Dogs or cats? Casper or Thackery?

OK, so that last one might not be as universal a question when it comesto defining a person, but for young people who came of age in the '90s, it's arguably one of the most important. Casper (Devon Sawa) and Thackery Binx (Sean Murray), the respective ghosts from 1995's Casper and 1993's Hocus Pocus, became two of the most unexpected heartthrobs of the decade and their allure continues to haunt us all these years later.

Over the years, there's been countless headlines about Thackery being a "colonial crush," millennials dissecting that a ghost cat literally led to their sexual awakening, while Casper gave them unrealistic expectations for every corporeal boy they would date throughout their formative years.

Seeing as how Halloween was the day both Casper and Thackery briefly appeared in their swoonworthy human forms, we decided to pit them against one another to finally end the debate. Welcome to Confusing and Weird Halloween Teen Crushes Thunderdome, let's officially meet our competitors: