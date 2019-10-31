Haunted houses aren't supposed to be this hilarious.

Tiffany Haddish went through the Us haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood along with producer Andy from The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Halloween. Ellen DeGeneres likes to send Andy for a fright every year, and this time, funny lady Tiffany got to go through it with him. What ensued was absolutely hysterical. Well, for viewers at least.

The two got their first scare while standing outside the haunted house waiting to go in, and from there the antics just kept getting better. "Momma no! Momma no!" was a phrase Tiffany yelled throughout most of the experience. Including, "I told your motherf--king ass" to Andy on multiple occasions.

While the two were supposed to be in it together, Andy used Tiffany as a human shield throughout multiple parts of the house. "We're not trying to f--k with you, Lupita," Tiffany screamed at the actor playing the character Red from the film.