by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 12:00 PM
A new season of 90 Day Fiancé means new couples for viewers to watch and obsess over.
The seventh season premieres on Sunday, Nov. 3 with seven new couples racing against time to walk down the aisle before time runs out on the K-1 visa. And with six seasons of couples, plus couples from spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, there are many in the 90 Day extended family to dole out advice for these new reality stars.
Ahead of the season seven premiere, E! News asked 90 Day veterans and the stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk to share advice for Tania and Syngin, Robert and Anny, Michael and Juliana, Emily and Sasha, Blake and Jasmin, Anna and Mursel, and Mike and Natalie.
See what they had to say below and meet the new couples.
David and Annie
What's one thing you wish you knew before entering into a relationship with somebody who lives in another country that would help others in your situation?
I think one thing to know is what is each other's long-term goals are; children, career and in my case where I want to retire.
What has been your secret to dealing with cultural differences?
The secret is to do your homework about each other's cultures: how to interact with family and friends, and if there is a religious difference, then how to respect and appreciate those differences. It's important to travel to your significant other's country first and spend some time with locals and researching the history.
What's your piece of advice to putting a fight/disagreement behind you and your partner?
Communication is everything in a relationship. When there is a language difference make sure you understand each other and the true meaning behind everything you're saying to each other. Loving body language helps the language barrier differences. Always agreeing to talk about issues instead of yelling. Laughter is the key to a happy relationship.
The secret to a happy marriage is...
We say the key to a happy marriage is if two people stick together nothing bad is going to happen.
A. Laugh together
B. Love together
C. Boom Boom together
D. Enjoy each other as best friends.
Elizabeth and Andrei
What has been your secret to dealing with cultural differences?
Being open minded. Just because you think one way does not mean your spouse does.
What's your piece of advice to putting a fight/disagreement behind you and your partner?
Andrei and I are always reminding each other that we were raised in different parts of the world and at times it's okay to agree to disagree. After all, you are two different people and yet you love that about each other.
The secret to a happy marriage is...
NEVER be too harsh on one another. Always remember you are as one and a union. Keep it meaningful and flirtatious. Go on a lot of dates!
Kalani and Asuelu
What's one thing you wish you knew before entering into a relationship with somebody who lives in another country that would help others in your situation?
It takes so much more hard work than a typical relationship. You have to fight for nearly every aspect of your relationship, because the long distance makes it tough to stay happy and in love!
What has been your secret to dealing with cultural differences?
Having mutual respect and allowing each other to embrace the most important aspects of our culture.
What's your piece of advice to putting a fight/disagreement behind you and your partner?
Communicating about 1. The fight, 2. The solution to the fight, and 3. How to prevent it from reoccurring in the future.
The secret to a happy marriage is...
Growing together, not apart. We have to make sure our personal and family goals match up so that we are both on the same path.
Loren and Alexei
What's one thing you wish you knew before entering into a relationship with somebody who lives in another country that would help others in your situation?
Understanding each other's culture and upbringing more, as well as the language barrier. Sometimes we each say something that the other person may not understand and gets offended by, but then we talk out what we meant so the other person can understand.
What has been your secret to dealing with cultural differences?
Incorporating both cultures into our daily lives, together, as a household. It's become a part of who we are and our family, the way we want it to be.
What's your piece of advice to putting a fight/disagreement behind you and your partner?
Every couple has big blow-up fights and there are some that are worse than others, sometimes requiring more time to cool off. If that's the case, the best piece of advice we can give, that has worked for us, is allowing time to cool off and giving each other the space we need. But we ALWAYS talk about it once we've calmed down and are capable of seeing it from the other person's perspective. TALKING vs. yelling is key! And once you've had that talk, you brush it off, hug and kiss it out and go about your day. That moment is behind you.
The secret to a happy marriage is...
Being friends first and knowing that it's okay to hang out with other friends separately! We're each other's best friend and spend all of our time together, but it's nice to see other friends too.
Meet the new couples below.
Emily packed up and move to Russia to teach English after finishing college. During a visit to a gym, she spotted Sasha, who became her trainer and she his tutor. After their romance ensued, Emily learned Sasha has a son with each of his two ex-wives. And then Emily became pregnant. Now, they've got plans to move to America and start their family together.
After meeting online and then in person in Finland, the romance between these two heated up. Blake was prepared to propose during his second trip, but his friends and family are wary, especially after learning Jasmin's sister won the green card lottery and is already in Los Angeles.
TLC
Tania planned to go to South Africa to meet a man from a dating app, but when that didn't work out she still went…and met bartender Syngin. She went home with him that night and ended up staying for months. However, the two are not always on the same page about their future, add that to the stress of living in a shed at Tania's mother's shed and the road to marriage is quite bumpy.
This couple met on social media and talked every day for six months, finally meeting when Robert took a cruise with a stopover in the Dominican Republic. Within hours of first meeting, they were engaged...without an engagement ring.
TLC
Anna, a full-time mom of three, but when Mursel connected with her online over their love of beekeeping, they started talking, despite the language barrier, a romance blossomed. After meeting in Turkey, Mursel proposed on social media. But his family doesn't know she's a mom and wouldn't approve of her having children out of wedlock.
Michael met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia. They say there was an instant attraction and fell in love. When Juliana's tourist visa was denied, they turned to the K1 process to continue life together. But Juliana has only seen pieces of Michael's life, now she gets the full picture, including kids and an ex-wife. Is she ready to settle down and realize his financial support has limits? Can she deal with his skeptical family?
After Mike's friend met and married a woman from Ukraine, Mike's pal and his new bride played matchmaker and connected him with Natalie. On their second meeting, Mike proposed. But she's a city girl, he's rustic guy and they differ on church-going practices.
90 Day Fiancé season seven premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk airs Sundays, 11 p.m. also on TLC.
