Happy Halloween!

A few of your favorite TV hosts got into the holiday spirit on Thursday by dressing up in some spooktacular costumes.

Take Ellen DeGeneres, for instance. The 61-year-old celebrity took a cue from Cardi B's character in Hustlers and transformed into "Cardi E."

"E is for Ellen. It's also my bra size," she quipped.

Let's just say the rapper approved and even gave DeGeneres some twerking tips.

Still, she wasn't the only one to have a little bit of fun. Per tradition, the Today hosts also dressed up. This year, they revisited popular dance moves for an "Everybody Dance" theme. For instance, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly channeled Sandy and Danny from Grease and rocked out to "You're the One That I Want." Similarly, Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist drew inspiration from Dirty Dancing's Baby and Johnny and performed the iconic lift from the "Time of My Life" number.

Good Morning America also went with a dancing theme. GMA recreated Studio 44 and went with a '70s, disco lineup. For instance, Michael Strahan went as a member of The Bee Gees, and Robin Roberts went as Donna Summer.