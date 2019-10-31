Ellen DeGeneres, Savannah Guthrie and More TV Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Spooktacular Costumes

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 6:23 AM

Happy Halloween!

A few of your favorite TV hosts got into the holiday spirit on Thursday by dressing up in some spooktacular costumes.

Take Ellen DeGeneres, for instance. The 61-year-old celebrity took a cue from Cardi B's character in Hustlers and transformed into "Cardi E."

"E is for Ellen. It's also my bra size," she quipped.

Let's just say the rapper approved and even gave DeGeneres some twerking tips. 

Still, she wasn't the only one to have a little bit of fun. Per tradition, the Today hosts also dressed up. This year, they revisited popular dance moves for an "Everybody Dance" theme. For instance, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly channeled Sandy and Danny from Grease and rocked out to "You're the One That I Want." Similarly, Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist drew inspiration from Dirty Dancing's Baby and Johnny and performed the iconic lift from the "Time of My Life" number.

Good Morning America also went with a dancing theme. GMA recreated Studio 44 and went with a '70s, disco lineup. For instance, Michael Strahan went as a member of The Bee Gees, and Robin Roberts went as Donna Summer.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

For a real treat, check out the photos below:

Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The comedian channeled Cardi B's character in Hustlers and dressed up as "Cardi E."

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager & Willie Geist, Today

Nobody puts Baby in the corner. The two had the time of their lives dressing up like Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing. They even did the famous lift!

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

Craig Melvin & Al Roker, Today

The two morning show stars revisited The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and did the famous "Carlton" dance.

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

Dylan Dreyer, Today

No matter the weather, this meteorologist isn't afraid to bust a move. Dreyer recreated Elaine's famous moves from Seinfeld

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

Peter Alexander, Today

Everybody cut footloose! Alexander definitely did when he dressed up like Kevin Bacon in Footloose.

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

Savannah Guthrie & Carson Daly, Today

Sandy and Danny, is that you? The dynamic duo rocked out to the popular Grease hit "You're the One That I Want."

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

Sheinelle Jones, Today

Jones drew inspiration from Janet Jackson and performed a show-stopping routine.

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

Hoda Kotb, Today

The morning show anchor took a cue from John Travolta and went as Tony from Saturday Night Fever.

Today, Halloween 2019

NBC NEWS’ TODAY

The Whole Team, Today

The group certainly proved they can bust a few moves.

Wendy Williams

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

"I always say we're a circus. So, let me give you the ringmaster," the host said upon gracing the stage. "Happy Halloween!"

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

Amy Robach & Sara Haines, Good Morning America

The Beat Goes on! The TV stars dressed up as Sonny and Cher for this year's theme.

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ginger Zee, Good Morning America

The meteorologist was hopelessly devoted to this year's theme and dressed up like Olivia Newton John. She even came out on roller skates!

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

Michael Strahan, Good Morning America

Stayin' Alive! The anchor threw it back to the '70s in this Bee Gees costume. He was joined by Gio Benitez and Whit Johnson.

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

Lara Spencer, Good Morning America

Did someone say cabaret? Spencer channeled Liza Minnelli for this year's ensemble.

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

Robin Roberts, Good Morning America

The morning show anchor looked groovy in her Donna Summer costume.

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

Sam Champion, Good Morning America

Who's ready to do the YMCA? Champion certainly was when he dressed up as a member of the Village People.

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween

ABC/

George Stephanopoulos, Good Morning America

The anchor kept the party going by announcing the entire lineup from the DJ booth.

Good Morning America, GMA, Halloween 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

The Whole Group, Good Morning America

These stars showed they can really boogie down.

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2019

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

You need to calm down after seeing the co-hosts' nod to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's music video looks.

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2019

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

'Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo."

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2019

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Did someone say Pennywise? Seacrest turned the creepy clown into a YouTube makeup artist.

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2019

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

The celebrities took a little inspiration from Lil Nas X and took their horses to the Old Town Road.

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2019

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Addams Family was ready for these frightful festivities.

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2019

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Ripa was just a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world.

Live With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2019

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

The stars were ready to ride into another year of terrific costumes with these cowboy and cowgirl getups.

We can't wait until next year!

