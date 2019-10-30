Watch Jennifer Garner Make a Hilarious Plea for ''Funny Over Sexy" Halloween Costumes

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 5:16 PM

Jennifer Garner

Another day, another classic Jennifer Garner Instagram post. 

Like many of us, the Peppermint actress was thinking about Hallow's Eve way before October even came around. 

In May of this year, Garner shared on Instagram that she had been honored with an honorary doctorate of humane letters from her alma mater, Denison University. Along with accepting the prestigious honor, Garner also had to deliver a commencement speech to the graduating class of 2019 at the time. In true Garner fashion, her speech was full of hilarious advice for the soon-to-be graduates to take with them into the "real world." 

One piece of advice that stuck out to us and that would for sure make a comeback as a meme on the internet later in the year (aka right now), was when the 13 Going on 30 actresses advised graduates, "When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?" 

Agreed 1000%. 

Watch

Jennifer Garner Calls Her Star on the Walk of Fame Surreal

Fast forward from May to October, Garner is living her best life as a mailbox because sexy nurses are so last year.

"Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween," Garner captioned an Instagram video that plays the specific aforementioned clip of her speech along with a snippet of her in a mailbox costume with "Monster Mash" playing in the background. 

Besides her timeless advice on Halloween costumes, Garner also shared other life advice—that's good all year round. 

In the video she posted on Instagram of her commencement speech, she also told graduates, "Nothing looks better in your '50s, than sunscreen in your '20s. Don't smoke and don't vape. Sorry, somebody had to say it. Mixed signals are not mixed signals, they're a NO! If you're a woman: the stage has been set, the world is yours to grab, so go out and get it, girl."

Never change, Jennifer! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

