Another day, another classic Jennifer Garner Instagram post.

Like many of us, the Peppermint actress was thinking about Hallow's Eve way before October even came around.

In May of this year, Garner shared on Instagram that she had been honored with an honorary doctorate of humane letters from her alma mater, Denison University. Along with accepting the prestigious honor, Garner also had to deliver a commencement speech to the graduating class of 2019 at the time. In true Garner fashion, her speech was full of hilarious advice for the soon-to-be graduates to take with them into the "real world."

One piece of advice that stuck out to us and that would for sure make a comeback as a meme on the internet later in the year (aka right now), was when the 13 Going on 30 actresses advised graduates, "When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?"

Agreed 1000%.