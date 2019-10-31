Elizabeth and James
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 3:00 AM
Elizabeth and James
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been struggling to master winter fashion, look no further! Your cold weather fashion rut has been answered thanks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth and James x Kohl's exclusive collection! The relaxed luxury lifestyle brand, which the pair named after their siblings, has over 39 statement pieces that embody their style mantra: "perfected fits, considered fabrics and elevated design details."
With an effortless approach to dressing and a playful and sophisticated sensibility, the line offers clothing, accessories, and beauty at an affordable price. Perfect timing for holiday shopping!
From bold self-tie coats and bright cable-knit turtleneck sweaters to chic-and-sleek handbags to dry shampoos and perfume rollerballs you can upgrade your closet without comprising style (and not burning a hole in your wallet!) With price points ranging from $28-$98—and sizes from XS-XXL—you can score some new designer threads for yourself AND gift someone special on Santa's list this year too! Our favorite? This ring handle crossbody satin bag in fuchsia!
Here are nine of our favorites below.
High fashion meets function with this sleek self-tie coat from Elizabeth and James. Also available in tan.
This cozy cable-knit sweater makes dressing for cold weather fierce. Also available in gray, marshmallow, and tan.
Tote your essentials in style with this chic Elizabeth and James soft pouch. Also available in fuchsia.
Gathered sleeves and a blouson waist give this Elizabeth and James top romantic flair. Also available in pink and white.
Showcase your feminine side with this fabulous printed dress from Elizabeth and James. Also available in black floral.
Dressed up or down, these ponte leggings from Elizabeth and James are a wardrobe must-have. Add a chic bag and you're ready for your weekend errands in style.
Refresh damaged hair with this truly innovative dry shampoo from Elizabeth and James. Also available in nirvana black.
Zoosh up an outfit with a spritz of bold violet, sensual sandalwood, and rich vanilla. Also available in nirvana white.
Shop the entire Elizabeth and James x Kohl's collection at kohls.com!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?