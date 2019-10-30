All hail the Queen of Dragons.

Game of Thrones might be over and Dany might not have taken the Iron Throne but Emilia Clarke is still having to answer for her.

At the New York City premiere at AMC Lincoln Square of her upcoming film Last Christmas, also starring the Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding, Clarke caught up with E! News to talk about the holiday season, her new romance flick, Halloween, her brief stint in the Star Wars universe and of course, GoT.

Clarke, who wore a gorgeous dazzling purple strappy Valentino dress, couldn't seem to avoid talking about the popular HBO series. She shared with E! News that whenever she meets fans, she always gets bombarded with theories on what fans "would have liked to have happened in season eight as opposed to what happened so there's a lot of that."

Some theories, she said, are "fascinating, really, truly... mind-blowingly brilliant."

The 33-year-old also shared her thoughts on fans naming their children after the GoT character, Daenerys or Khalessi.

Talk about die-hard fans, huh?