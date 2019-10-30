Niecy Nash's marriage appears to be coming to an end.

On Wednesday afternoon, the actress announced on Instagram that she was separating from her husband Jay Tucker after eight years of marriage.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have," the joint statement began. "Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share—present tense."

The couple continued, "Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful."

One of Niecy's last Instagram posts with her husband was when she shared throwback photos of their wedding day in February. "Happy Valentine's Day Babe," she wrote with a heart emoji.