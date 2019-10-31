Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty Break Up

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 11:11 AM

Demi Burnett, Kristian Haggerty

It's over between the first same-sex couple of the Bachelor franchise.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, who had gotten engaged on season six of Bachelor in Paradise this year, have split, E! News has learned.

"What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship," the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram. "We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."

The couple continued, "We have felt so much love and support from you all as you've followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren't alone and don't need to be ashamed of who they are. And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us." 

Fans first speculated that the women had called it quits because they have not shared photos of two together on social media since mid-September, just after the show's finale aired.

According to Us Weekly, Haggerty's sister Caitlin Haggerty recently left a shady comment on one of Burnett's Instagram photo, which shows the reality star posing in a bikini. She reportedly commented, "Not desperate at all."

Burnett opened up about her relationship with Haggerty in an interview with E! News in August.

I don't know whose idea it was to bring her on the show, [but] I'm just grateful that [host Chris Harrison] cared about my happiness, and me getting to explore our relationship enough to bring her there," she said.

"I had already planned on going to Paradise before me and her started having something, so I was always open that I was going to do this, so we kept our relationship very surface-level and very open, non-exclusive. We were just two humans enjoying each other's company," she added.

