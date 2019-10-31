It's over between the first same-sex couple of the Bachelor franchise.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, who had gotten engaged on season six of Bachelor in Paradise this year, have split, E! News has learned.

"What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship," the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram. "We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."

The couple continued, "We have felt so much love and support from you all as you've followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren't alone and don't need to be ashamed of who they are. And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us."

Fans first speculated that the women had called it quits because they have not shared photos of two together on social media since mid-September, just after the show's finale aired.