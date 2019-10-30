Happy birthday, Steve Kazee!

The actor turned 44-years-old on Wednesday. Of course, nobody was more excited about his big day than Jenna Dewan. The Step Up star celebrated the major milestone with a touching tribute on Instagram.

"The world became a better place the day you were born...Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you," she wrote alongside a series of photos of the birthday boy. "I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you. Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You're going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry)."

It's certainly been an exciting time for the couple. In September, the 38-year-old actress revealed they're expecting their first child together.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," Dewan wrote on Instagram while debuting her baby bump. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...!"