Kylie Jenner is not playing around when it comes to her safety.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed a restraining order against a man who showed up to her home on Tuesday, E! News has learned.

According to the documents, which were obtained by E! News, the man was able to hike through the 22-year-old star's gated community and get onto her driveway. When he reached her front door, he allegedly knocked "aggressively" and claimed that he was there to visit with Kylie.

However, before things could escalate, the makeup mogul's security guard escorted the man off of her estate, and he was later arrested. The man has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the reality TV personality, her property, workplace and car, according to the documents.

"I have suffered, and continue to suffer emotional distress," Kylie stated in the docs.

While it's unclear if Kylie's one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was present when the incident happened, she referenced her baby girl. "I have a young child and also fear for her safety," she expressed.