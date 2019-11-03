Kris Jenner is still mourning the loss of close friend Nicole Brown Simpson.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager opened up about the struggle she faces on the anniversary of Brown Simpson's death.

"June's always depressing though. It always reminds me of the anniversary of Nicole's death," Jenner shared with mother MJ Shannon. "And it's like, year after year, it becomes a little more faded."

As E! readers surely know, Brown Simpson was murdered alongside Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Since 2019 marked the 25th anniversary of the highly publicized murder, Jenner shared that she and Faye Resnick were asked to do a sit down interview. Unsurprisingly, the two friends passed on the offer.

"The last thing we want to do is keep talking about that side of it again," Jenner defended. "Just with [what] the public wants to know, and what they're interested in, is not the same thing as what our memories are and where our hearts are."