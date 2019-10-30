The Morning Show is a lot of things. It's Jennifer Aniston's return to series television. It's the first time Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have worked together since Friends. It's one of Apple TV+'s first original programs. It's reportedly one of the most expensive shows in some time. It's Steve Carell's return to series television. And it's taking on the #MeToo movement in surprising ways.

The premise of The Morning Show is a familiar one: A rich, powerful white man, Mitch Kessler (Carell), is accused of sexual misconduct and his longtime news cohost Alex Levy (Aniston) is left to pick up the pieces. But the show doesn't stop following Mitch after he's ousted. It keeps up with him.