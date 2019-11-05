Carmella Skips Ronda Rousey's Cabin Trip to Hang With Her Boyfriend—& Then Lies About Her Whereabouts!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 8:00 AM

Sorry, Ronda Rousey!

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, Carmella reveals she "ditched" Rousey's cabin trip to spend time with boyfriend Corey Graves.

"I'm not at the cabin because I ditched my friends to hang out with my boyfriend. I'm that girl! I did that," Carmella explains in a confessional. "Of course, I want to hang out with Ronda, I haven't really had the opportunity to get to know her that well. But, at the same time, I never get to see my boyfriend."

However, Carmella has yet to inform Ronda and her other Total Divas co-stars that she's skipping out on the girls' trip. This is made abundantly clear when Nattie Neidhart calls Carmella about her whereabouts.

"Whatcha up to?" Neidhart asks over the phone.

"I'm at home," Carmella awkwardly reveals.

Rather than fess up, the 32-year-old wrestler concocts a story about missing her flight and being stuck in Florida.

Watch

Ronda Rousey Channels Wild Child Liv Morgan--Blue Tongue Too!

"It's fine. I just wish you were here because we always have such a good time together," Neidhart adds. "So, just text me when you guys or whenever you think you're getting close."

Surprisingly, Carmella never shares with Neidhart that she is no longer coming, something Graves doesn't agree with.

"You're gonna get beat up by Ronda," the WWE commentator relays. "It reminds me of my brother. I always used to yell at him growing up, that he would lie about things he didn't need to lie about and then get himself in trouble."

In fact, Graves shares that he believes people should just be honest from the get-go to avoid an issue.

Will Carmella ever tell Ronda and the girls the truth? For that answer, be sure to watch Tuesday's all-new Total Divas.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

