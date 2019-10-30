Why Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert Was Hesitant to Pursue Caelynn Miller-Keyes

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller-Keyes

ABC

When you know, you know. 

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are the latest Bachelor couple to get the internet talking. The pair has been dating for a little less than 6-months, but time flies when you're in love! On his podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with fellow Bachelor nation members Jared Haibon and Vanessa Grimaldi, Dean discussed why his relationship with Caelynn took him some time to fully pursue. 

Dean admitted that he had some hesitation in whether or not to pursue Caelynn because he was afraid their lives wouldn't "mesh well" together. Clearly, he was incorrect. "Obviously I was wrong about that because things are going well," he shared. 

Their guest this week was Heather M., who asked Dean some great questions about his relationship. Including, what is it that drew him to Caelynn in the first place. "Caelynn's got some snark to her," he shared. "It turns me on more than anything...She's just like fun to hang out with." 

Watch

Vanessa Grimaldi & Dean Unglert Talk Dating Podcast

Then he revealed to listeners that Caelynn was actually in the studio with them. But, ever the gentlemen, Dean told her she can stay and listen to him share the exact reasons he likes being with her so much. "A lot of the people that I've dated have been like...they've been a little bit more sensitive to my jokes and my humor and me as a person," he revealed. "What's great about Caelynn is that she, for the most part, can handle my sarcasm and my snideness." 

At the core, it's all about finding someone you're comfortable with. "I can be myself around her," he revealed. "Which is a nice change." 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Podcast , Love And Sex , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.