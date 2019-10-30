Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 10:19 AM
Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
The Force is strong with Anakin Skywalker and his daughter at the Happiest Place on Earth!
Hayden Christensen, who played the Jedi who became Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, recently brought his and ex-girlfriend Rachel Bilson's daughter Briar Rose to Disneyland in Anaheim, California to celebrate her fifth birthday. Inside the resort, they toured the theme park's new extension, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
The little girl received a cool white lightsaber as a gift. Hayden was photographed posing inside the replica of the Millennium Falcon.
The family has a special connection to Disney: Briar Rose is named after the adopted name of Princess Aurora in Disney's Sleeping Beauty.
"There's a Disney reference there, I suppose," Hayden said in an interview on Hallmark Channel's Home and Family a few years ago, according to Glamour. "The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel—we both love Disney—but Rachel especially was very keen on the name."
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at the end of May and replaced Big Thunder Ranch in Disneyland's Frontierland. There is also a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
Over the past few months, there have been rumors that the actor will reprise his role of Anakin, specifically Anakin's Force Ghost, in the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the third and final part of the current third trilogy starring main stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, which is also the conclusion of all three trilogies. Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have not commented on the rumors.
Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for release on December 20.
