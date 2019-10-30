Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With a Kardashian-Jenner Family Dinner

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 8:45 AM

Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Happy birthday, Caitlyn Jenner!

The star turned 70 years old this week and celebrated the major milestone with her nearest and dearest.

The transgender rights activist enjoyed a dinner at Nobu with her famous family members. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all there for the big soirée. Brandon Jenner and Sophia Hutchins joined in on the fun, as well.

However, fans were quick to notice that Khloe Kardashian was not pictured at the party. While the exact reasoning wasn't revealed, Khloe did note that she had been shooting a commercial all day. And even though Khloe and Caitlyn haven't always been on the best terms, Khloe said in May the two have "come a long way."

Khloe wasn't the only one missing from the family photo. Brody Jenner wasn't featured in the sweet snapshot, either. While the reasoning wasn't confirmed, The Hills: New Beginnings star posted pictures from Australia last week.

Still, it seemed like Caitlyn had a great birthday party. The room was decorated with pink and white flowers, and the candlelight provided a nice ambiance.

Caitlyn Jenner Is Going For 30 Grandkids?!

There were even pretty pink party hats, which Kylie and Kendall wore on their heads.

Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Instagram

At one point in the evening, the group sang "Happy Birthday" to Caitlyn and presented her with a cake featuring a photo from Kylie and Kendall's childhood.

Before blowing out the candles, Caitlyn made a birthday wish.

"I wish that we could all get together more often," she said. 

Here's to hoping that wish comes true.

