Katy Perry Sued for $150,000 for Posting Photo of Herself Dressed as Hillary Clinton

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 8:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Katy Perry

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In 2016, Katy Perry dressed up as Hillary Clinton for a Halloween party and posted a paparazzi photo of her in costume on her Instagram page.

Now, exactly three years later, the photo agency who owns the rights to the picture is suing her for $150,000, plus .

The group, Backgrid, filed its lawsuit on Tuesday, October 29. It claims Perry violate federal law by posting the photo. It state that it had corresponded with Perry's reps about her "infringement" multiple times from 2017 to the beginning of this month, and that they failed to pay the agency to license the photo.

Perry posted the pic, which also shows a friend dressed as Bill Clinton and the singer's now-fiancé Orlando Bloom dressed as a caricature of President Donald Trump, on Oct. 29, 2016. She captioned the post "❤️BILL & HILL 4EVA❤️." it remains on her Instagram as of Wednesday morning.

Photos

Katy Perry's Concert Costumes

Perry has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Over the past few months, celebrities such as Ariana GrandeJustin Bieber, and Gigi Hadid have been sued, often for a similar amount of money, by different members of the paparazzi over their own postings on Instagram of unlicensed photos of themselves. Grande and Bieber settled their suits. Hadid's case was dismissed.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Halloween , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.