Bill Murray Just Got Hired at P.F. Chang's in the Atlanta Airport

It's never too late to live your dreams.

Bill Murray has delighted the world with his comedic chops and brilliant roles for decades, but he recently revealed the one job he'd do if he weren't an actor. Bill sat down with Amy Schumer for her podcast series 3 Girls, 1 Keith and shared stories of his life and career.

During the intimate and wildly hilarious conversation, Bill revealed one surprising job he got rejected from. "I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta airport, because I think that's one of the great places," he revealed.

Clearly surprised, Amy had a couple of follow up questions. "To do what? Just any job?" she asked. Yep! He's not in it for the money. "It looks like the best time," he shared with the comedienne. Well P.F. Chang's got word, and while they may not have responded to his application the first time, it looks like he's now got a job offer on the table.