Hilary Duff once sang, "Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams," and she did just that while filming the first day of Lizzie McGuire for Disney+.

From the looks the first photo from the start of production, the Lizzie McGuire revival sequel series is staying true to exactly what it said it would be. The new Lizzie McGuire picks up with the titular character about to turn 30. She has her dream job as an assistant to a New York City decorator, a dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment, but this is Lizzie McGuire, things aren't always as they seem. Just look at that giant alpaca stuff animal.