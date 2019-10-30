by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 7:56 AM
Hilary Duff once sang, "Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams," and she did just that while filming the first day of Lizzie McGuire for Disney+.
From the looks the first photo from the start of production, the Lizzie McGuire revival sequel series is staying true to exactly what it said it would be. The new Lizzie McGuire picks up with the titular character about to turn 30. She has her dream job as an assistant to a New York City decorator, a dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment, but this is Lizzie McGuire, things aren't always as they seem. Just look at that giant alpaca stuff animal.
"It's obviously going to be funny and it's a comedy, but she was there for everyone in their pre-teens," Duff told E! News after the show was announced. "She was their best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and going through those challenges."
Look for Lizzie to have the support of her loving family—Hallie Todd, Robert Caradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire—and her animated 13-year-old alter-ego.
View this post on Instagram
Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC.....cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire
A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on
"We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces," Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing for Disney+, said in a statement. "With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it's our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family."
Original series creator Terri Minsky is back as showrunner and executive producer. Duff and Rachel Winter will also serve as executive producers. Ranada Shepard is the co-executive producer.
"I think there's a lot of pressure involved with pleasing the fans that are so opinionated, which I love so much, and I have similar strong opinions on where people ended up, what got her to New York, who's still in her life and who isn't, her job, her personal journey," Duff teased about the series.
