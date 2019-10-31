Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Split, End Engagement

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have called it quits.

After about eight years together and one year of an engagement, the celeb couple has decided to ended their relationship, E! News has learned.

"Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with," a source tells E! News. "There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. It's for the best and she can focus on herself for a while."

"She cares about John but it was time for her to move on," the insider adds. "She knows she made the right decision and is happy."

Us Weekly was the first to report the breakup news, citing that the You've Got Mail actress was recently spotted not wearing her engagement ring. Mellencamp popped the question in Nov. 2018, following seven years of their on-off romance.