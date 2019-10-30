Swifties, rejoice: Taylor Swift is getting the Artist of the Decade award at the 2019 American Music Awards next month.

The 29-year-old will receive the coveted award at the 47th annual AMAs on Nov. 24. Dick Clark Productions shared the exciting news on Wednesday after news of a big announcement was teased on the American Music Awards' official Twitter the day before.

"She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24… @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE," the AMAs Twitter posted following the reveal.

The AMAs are going to be a big night for Taylor, who has five nominations this year and will be performing. In fact, it might even be a record-breaking night for the "Lover" singer. The 23-time AMAs winner has the chance to break Michael Jackson's record for most wins, who had 24 wins. Fingers crossed!