by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 3:36 PM
Try to beat this Halloween costume before the week is over.
While the spooky holiday may still be a couple of days away, that didn't stop Russell Wilson and Ciara's kids from celebrating early.
In new photos posted on social media, the "I Bet" singer shared photos from a festive Halloween photo shoot. Let's just say Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson would be totally impressed.
In costumes perfected by Michael Costello, Future Jr. channeled the late King of Pop with a pink tuxedo. As for Sienna, she rocked her pink dress and feather boa while grabbing the mic and channeling her inner pop star.
"The Jacksons," Ciara captioned the photos on Instagram before receiving rave reviews from friends and fans including Janet herself.
And for those curious to know which concert they are reenacting, the fans quickly remembered a famous show with Michael and Janet online. Pretty good rendition, right?
Perhaps this year's epic costumes shouldn't come as a total surprise to fans. After all, Ciara has been known to go all out for the final day of October.
Last year, the "I Bet" singer turned heads for all the right reasons when she attended a Halloween event in New York City as Black Panther's Nakia.
And in 2016, she teamed up with Russell for a unique rendition of President Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton.
With trick or treating scheduled for Thursday night, perhaps another family costume is just days away. While it's going to be hard to top last year's Wakanda, we can't wait to see what this crew has lineed up.
In the meantime, we're stepping up our costumes before it's too late.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?