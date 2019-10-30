We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Struggling to find activewear that keeps up with your risk-taking lifestyle? Or maybe you're just scouring the internet to find something for the outdoor junkie in your life? Enter actor, equity investor, part owner and ambassador Josh Duhamel whom just launched an athleisure line with Canadian brand Lolë.

In his own words, Josh says about the ready-for-anything line, "I like to be able to pack things that I can wear for many occasions, especially if I'm traveling. I'm not trying to set any major trends, but I want to try to wear things that I feel comfortable in." From fitted sweatpants to padded shirts and colorful beanies, this line is for the go-getter in your life that doesn't want to compromise style or functionality.

You'll be able to efficiently pack for travel, take on the outdoors, or just stay warm while being on-trend. All things we can get behind!

Here are five of our favorites below.