Even in the face of his own impending death/disappearance, Barry's still desperately trying to save other people's lives.

E! News has your exclusive first look at tonight's episode, which finds Barry approaching Ramsey with a potential cure for his HLH cancer. This is of course a complicated situation since Ramsey's on his own journey to find a cure, but he seems genuinely touched by Barry thinking of him in the face of all those crazy crisis things Barry's facing.

Tonight's episode, "There Will Be Blood," finds Barry trying to get Cisco to see his side of the whole "Barry's destined to die" situation, while Ramsey is trying to save himself, sacrificing his humanity in the process. Those two things end up being very closely related.

So the question is what role will this new serum play in his dangerous quest? You'll have to watch the episode tonight to find out (after you watch this exclusive clip), but we're just going to guess it's gonna be bad for somebody.