Even in the face of his own impending death/disappearance, Barry's still desperately trying to save other people's lives.
E! News has your exclusive first look at tonight's episode, which finds Barry approaching Ramsey with a potential cure for his HLH cancer. This is of course a complicated situation since Ramsey's on his own journey to find a cure, but he seems genuinely touched by Barry thinking of him in the face of all those crazy crisis things Barry's facing.
Tonight's episode, "There Will Be Blood," finds Barry trying to get Cisco to see his side of the whole "Barry's destined to die" situation, while Ramsey is trying to save himself, sacrificing his humanity in the process. Those two things end up being very closely related.
So the question is what role will this new serum play in his dangerous quest? You'll have to watch the episode tonight to find out (after you watch this exclusive clip), but we're just going to guess it's gonna be bad for somebody.
Barry's fate is, of course, tied to the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths, the five-show crossover event happening in December that is currently threatening to kill both Barry and Arrow's Oliver Queen while also destroying multiple Earths and changing the multiverse as we currently know it, while also wreaking havoc on Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and even Black Lightning, and probably the upcoming potential Superman show.
Basically every hero and every earth is in danger, assuming Team Flash can even make it past their current troubles.
The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.