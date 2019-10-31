In 2016, Rosario Dawson was a hardcore Bernie Sanders supporter and dating Eric Andre.

How things have changed, for the country and her love life.

Sen. Sanders is once again running for president, but it's New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker who has the actress-activist's wholehearted endorsement.

"I'm in love!" Dawson exclaimed to the Washington Post last month. "I am absolutely in love, and it is so exciting."

So, your eyes did not deceive you—that was the presidential hopeful on Dawson's arm at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap this month, as it was Dawson looking proud while Booker was doing interviews after the fourth Democratic debate.

Indeed, Dawker is out there, and loving every minute of it. (Or do we prefer Bookson? Rocorio? Cosario? Future POTUS and FLOTUS?)