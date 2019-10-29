Taylor Swift Is Having the Most Purr-fect National Cat Day

Happy National Cat Day!

In celebration of the cat-loving occasion, Taylor Swift has taken to social media to post a sweet tribute to Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, her three furry friends. Alongside a black-and-white photo of Swift and her cat Olivia, the 29-year-old star told her fans to hold their cats close today.

"Hug your cat today. Or don't, if your cat hates hugs," T.Swift captioned the cute picture. "But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin."

Swift, who is set to play Bombalurina in the upcoming live-action Cats remake, also shared a series of photos and videos of her three cats to her Instagram Story. In one image, Swift shared a throwback photo with her youngest cat, Benjamin.

"Think about the place where you first met me," Swift wrote alongside the photo, referencing her "Getaway Car" lyrics.

Swift and Benjamin first met on the set of her "ME!" music video, and it was love at first sight for the Grammy winner, who ended up adopting him.