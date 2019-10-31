by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 8:00 AM
Ronda Rousey is more than prepared for an apocalypse.
In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, during a snowy walk, the MMA fighter turned wrestler shares her end-of-the-world survival plan with Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville. While Rousey's Total Divas co-stars seem pretty skeptical about it all, the 32-year-old confidently shares her thoughts about a possible pending apocalypse.
"I'm really interested in survival kind of stuff. I don't know why, but I just keep going down these black holes and looking at all these past extinction events that have happened," Rousey shares in a confessional. "And I'm like, 'Well, what would I do in this situation? What would I do in that situation?'"
In fact, if anything bad happens in Los Angeles, Rousey already has a plan to trek to her mountain cabin.
Even though Deville admits she believes in the "world ending," she makes it clear she doesn't accept the concept of zombies, something Rousey seemingly believes in.
"Our antibiotics are about to stop working," Rousey retorts. "We're about to not have medicine for simple things that are gonna kill us, you know? That is kind of like what I mean when I say, 'zombie.'"
Rousey further frightens Neidhart and Deville by claiming "we're due for another polar shift."
"Ronda brings up zombies and the apocalypse coming and the end of the world," Neidhart shares with the Total Divas camera. "I'm just starting to wonder what other beliefs Ronda has?"
Understandably, as Rousey goes more in to detail with her apocalypse thoughts, Deville finds herself feeling "awkward" and wishing Carmella was there.
"I'm scared," Neidhart concludes.
See the awkward apocalypse chat go down in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?