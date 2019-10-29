In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October in the U.S.), E! News is honoring three survivors with a little pampering and a platform to share their stories.
"I was diagnosed at 29 years old. It's just something you don't think will happen to you at such a young age," says Kimberly in this preview clip from tonight's show, which sees her chatting with E!'s Carissa Culiner from a hair-and-makeup chair at the studio.
While introducing all three guests—meet Crystal and Lindsay, in addition to Kimberly—Carissa explains that E! News has partnered with Susan G. Komen's Los Angeles branch for a special reason: "to give these three amazing ladies who are all survivors head-to-toe makeovers." Woo!
We'll have to wait for this evening's program to see the women's transformations in full. But for now, "We're doing beach waves on her," Lindsay's stylist informs the host, who loves the look as much as we do.
Like Kimberly, Lindsay tells Carissa she received her diagnosis early. "I ignored it," she remembers. "I was 33. I had a five-and a two-year-old at the time. And who has time for cancer, right?"
Learn more about each woman's story—and hear from Crystal, who identifies as a co-survivor—in the sneak peek clip above. And make sure to check out the final makeover results on tonight's E! News!
